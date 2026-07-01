MUMBAI: In a first, the railways will allow the general public to apply for the job of operating Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) at railway stations, a post hitherto open only to retired railways employees. On Tuesday, Western Railway (WR) authorities called for tenders from common citizens as well as retired rail employees and their families for operating ATVMs at 36 different stations on the Churchgate-Dahanu corridor.

General public can now apply for job of handling ATVMs: Western Railway

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“This time, we will allow the general public to also apply for the ‘facilitator’ posts. There are forms available which need to be filled by those interested,” said a WR official.

Churchgate, Andheri, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Mumbai Central, Santacruz and Jogeshwari stations are among the 36 stations, which collectively have 175 ATVMs. Sources said the process of appointing facilitators had already begun and five vacancies had been filled with retired railway staff.

No vacancies have been announced for Dahisar, Mira Road, Vasai Road and Boisar stations. “Selection will be on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a security deposit component that will be applicable to the general public,” said another WR official.

The facilitators will have to assist passengers in purchasing unreserved tickets through ATVMs, help them operate the machines and promote the use of self-ticketing facilities at railway stations. They will earn through a commission-based system. Any local resident aged 18 years and above, who has passed Class 10, is eligible to apply.

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{{^usCountry}} Applicants selected for Mumbai Central, Surat, Bandra Terminus and Vapi stations will have to deposit ₹50,000 as a security amount. For all other stations, the security deposit is ₹25,000. Retired railway employees are exempt from paying the security deposit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applicants selected for Mumbai Central, Surat, Bandra Terminus and Vapi stations will have to deposit ₹50,000 as a security amount. For all other stations, the security deposit is ₹25,000. Retired railway employees are exempt from paying the security deposit. {{/usCountry}}

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The contract period will be for two years, and the applicant must be a resident of the local district, which needs to be proved through mandatory police verification.