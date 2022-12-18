Ghatkopar fire victim ignored colleagues’ advice to not step out

Mumbai: Korsi Dedhia (46), who died in the fire that broke out in Ghatkopar on Saturday afternoon, would have been alive had he paid heed to the advice of his employers who told him to stay indoors instead of venturing out of his office. Dedhia was an accountant at a store in ‘Vishwas’ building where the fire broke out in a pizza restaurant on the ground floor.

Dr Narendra Dedhia, who owns Parekh Hospital next door where Dedhia was taken, said that the latter’s employers had assured him that the windows of his fourth-floor office were being opened for ventilation. “But he panicked and stepped out. He was brought in dead from suffocation,” said the doctor.

Nineteen-year-old Eidish Sahitya, was at the Kalrashukla coaching classes when the fire broke out in Vishwas building. The Chembur resident is among the 12 injured who have been admitted to the BMC-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

Eidish’s father Vijay Sahitya said that his son, who is preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, had left for his coaching class at 10 am. “Around 2 pm, he heard a blast downstairs followed by the electricity going off. He and his friends then spotted smoke,” said Sahitya.

According to the doctors at Rajawadi Hospital, Eidish is critical but stable. Vijay, who met his son in the ICU, said, “He is conscious and recognised me. He also asked me for water.”

A senior doctor at Rajawadi said that Eidish had 30 to 40 percent burns. “Most of the burn injuries are on his legs and hands and face. He has also inhaled a lot of smoke and is presently on a ventilator,” he said.

Taniya Kamble, another student from the coaching class who was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, sustained close to 20 percent burns. “Hers are more facial burns. She is stable but we have kept her under observation in the ICU,” said the doctor.

Additional municipal commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar, who visited the hospital, said a detailed investigation had been ordered. “Our primary focus is on treating the patients,” he said. “Right now, all are stable.”

