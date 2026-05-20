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Goa's first waste-to-energy plant starts at Sonsoddo in Margao

Goa's first waste-to-energy plant starts at Sonsoddo in Margao

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Panaji, Goa's first waste-to-energy gasification plant has begun operations at Sonsoddo in Margao, the first such effort in the state.

Goa's first waste-to-energy plant starts at Sonsoddo in Margao

This initiative is part of the state government's waste management efforts wherein it has invested nearly 1,000 crore across multiple projects.

The facility, with a processing capacity of 10 tonnes per day, converts dry and mixed municipal waste into energy and fly ash, which is further used to manufacture bricks, marking a shift towards the "waste to wealth" model and reducing dependence on landfills.

Talking to PTI Videos, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government is undertaking extensive work to keep the coastal state clean, and has rolled out several initiatives in management of solid, industrial, hazardous and biomedical waste, along with sewage and effluent treatment projects.

"These initiatives, taken up jointly by the government and private players, have seen investments of nearly 1,000 crore," he said.

He said the plant's total capacity stood at 10 tonnes per day, and the entire cycle - from dumping waste onto conveyor belts to combustion - takes around eight hours.

"The ash generated is utilised for brick manufacturing, ensuring minimal residue and promoting resource recovery," Kamble said, adding that similar technology is already in use in cities like Pune.

Officials said the project is expected to significantly ease pressure on landfills while contributing to cleaner urban spaces and sustainable waste management practices in the state.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
waste management
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