Goods trains derails near Kasara; services hit

Mumbai: Seven wagons of a 45-wagon container train derailed between Kasara and Igatpuri stations on Sunday evening, affecting services of several long-distance trains. Local train services on the Kasara-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) route are likely to be delayed on Monday morning on account of ongoing repair work.

“Accident relief trains have been moved to the site from Kalyan and Igatpuri. Efforts are on to restore all services as soon as possible,” said Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of Central Railways (CR), which services the route.

“We expect the restoration work to be completed by Monday afternoon. This could affect the running of trains in the morning hours as we will be diverting some trains,” said a senior CR official.

Officials said the container train was headed from the Jawaharlal Nehru port to Daulatabad, and the derailment occurred at 6.31pm on the steep Thal ghat where there are three railway lines. The up line is meant for trains headed to CSMT, the down line is meant for Nashik-bound trains, while the middle line is used as an additional line. The middle and down lines were affected by the derailment, said officials.

Five long-distance trains were cancelled and 20 trains were diverted due to the derailment. By late night, the middle line had been made safe with manual un-signalled movement, and the 11401 DN CSMT-Adilabad Nandigram express departed from Kasara at 22.28pm via this line.