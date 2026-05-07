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Goregaon concert deaths: Accused ordered 4,000 Ecstasy pills from Europe, say police

The police said Mahesh Khemlani had ordered the party drug in two tranches through a courier to the Ulhasnagar address of a friend of his accomplice, Ayush Sahitya, who was also arrested in the drug overdose case

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: Mahesh Khemlani, the main accused arrested in connection with the death of two MBA students due to drug overdose during a music concert in Goregaon on April 11, had ordered 4,000 Ecstasy pills from a friend in Europe, the Vanrai police told the metropolitan magistrate court at Borivali on Wednesday.

Goregaon concert deaths: Accused ordered 4,000 Ecstasy pills from Europe, say police

The police said Khemlani had ordered the party drug in two tranches through a courier to the Ulhasnagar address of a friend of his accomplice, Ayush Sahitya, who was also arrested in the drug overdose case. The accused had received 3,000 Ecstasy pills in the first tranche and the remaining in the second, the police said in their application seeking the extension of Khemlani’s police custody remand.

Khemlani, 44, a Mira Road resident, had transferred money to his supplier in Tether, a cryptocurrency, the remand application said. Khemlani and Sahitya had met their European supplier at a hotel in Mumbai, and the police need to verify the latter’s identity and track him down, the application added. The police also claimed they recovered 935 Ecstasy tablets from Khemlani and need to find out how he disposed of the remaining pills.

The Vanrai police have arrested 12 persons in connection with the case so far, including Khemlani’s girlfriend, Jiya Jacob, and some students of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. The police said that Khemlani and Jacob, along with their counterparts in Europe, had employed men in their twenties to transport and distribute the Ecstasy pills, luring them with quick and easy money.

 
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