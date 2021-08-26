Got jabbed twice but certificates show 2 first doses, alleges Kalyan resident

A 67-year-old Kalyan resident has claimed that she was vaccinated twice but received certificates as having taken her first dose on both the occasions.

Social worker, Deenamma Eapen, said that due to this glitch she could not travel anywhere. “I took the first dose on March 15 at Rukminibai Civic Hospital in Kalyan and the second on April 28 at Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation’s (BNMC) vaccination centre in Navi Vasti. However, the certificate that I got after the second dose shows first dose. So, I cannot get the railway local pass or the travel pass,” said Eapen.

Eapen has been trying to correct the details online and had visited the vaccination centre to get it rectified, but in vain.

A BNMC health officer said, “There might have been some glitch in the entry made during the second dose. We will check the records and do the needful.”