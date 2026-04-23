...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Govt employees continue strike, demand decision by CM

The indefinite strike, which began on April 21, was called for several issues. Besides the RNPS, employees are demanding the filling of vacant posts, a cashless medical insurance scheme of ₹5 lakh, increase of the retirement age from 58 years to 60 and a lifting of the ban on the recruitment of Class 4 employees

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:22 am IST
By HT correspondent
Advertisement

MUMBAI: Government and semi-government employees in Maharashtra, including teachers, non-teaching staff and hospital employees, will continue their strike, as demands such as the implementation of the Revised National Pension Scheme (RNPS) and other issues remained unresolved in a meeting between chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and union leaders.

Govt employees continue strike, demand decision by CM

The indefinite strike, which began on April 21, was called for several issues. Besides the RNPS, employees are demanding the filling of vacant posts, a cashless medical insurance scheme of 5 lakh, increase of the retirement age from 58 years to 60 and a lifting of the ban on the recruitment of Class 4 employees.

On the second day of the strike, chief secretary Rajesh Aggarwal invited leaders of the Coordination Committee for Government, Semi-Government, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff for a discussion. Ashok Dagade, the president of the committee, and coordinator Vishwas Katkar attended the meeting along with others.

After listening to the union’s demands, Aggarwal said the government would look into their demands and requested the leaders of the coordination committee to end the strike. However, they told him that the strike would continue until chief minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated the process to implement the demands.

 
maharashtra
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Govt employees continue strike, demand decision by CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.