Govt fixes MTHL toll at 250 per car

Mumbai: The state government has finalised the toll for the 22-km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) connecting Sewri and Nhava Sheva at ₹250 per car per trip instead of original ₹500 suggested by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The bridge, to be named after late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12. HT Image

The MMRDA had proposed to levy toll for MTHL on the lines of the Bandra Worli sea link, while the public works department and the urban development department had proposed a toll of ₹350. But CM Eknath Shinde suggested that the toll be fixed at ₹250 per car per trip during the state cabinet meeting, which was agreed upon by all. Some ministers said that the concessional rate could continue for one year.

The government has also decided to provide discounts for frequent travellers on the trans-harbour link. Return passes will be available at half the one-way fare, while daily passes would cost 2.5 times the one-way fare and monthly passes would cost 50 times the one-way fare, said a press release issued by the government.

The press release mentioned that ₹21,200 crore had been spent on the construction of MTHL, of ₹15,100 crore was on loan. The bridge will reduce the distance and time for travel between south Mumbai and Panvel by about 15 km and 1.5-2 hours, respectively, resulting in savings worth ₹500 towards fuel cost per car, said the press release.

Noise barriers have been installed on both sides of the bridge for the first four kilometres to protect flamingos, which inhabit the mudflats in Sewri for around six months every year. Visual barriers have been installed at every kilometre from 4-10 km to protect the highly sensitive Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) and oil refinery at Mahul.

MTHL will get a big boost once the Worli Sewri connector is completed and cars from western suburbs can access the bridge.