Govt gets down to business, asks the House to clear additional ₹25,826 crore
Mumbai: The state government announced additional funds for the creation of one integrated helpline number on the lines of 911 in the US. In March, the MVA government had sanctioned ₹20 crore for the creation of a single helpline, 112.
On Wednesday, the Shinde government announced an additional funding of ₹4.30 crore to modernize police control rooms across Maharashtra under the ‘Maharashtra Emergency Response System’ project. Under this project, the response time for the police will be improved to 10 minutes in urban areas and 15 minutes in rural areas. In addition, state-of-the-art control rooms will be set up in all 45 police commissionerates across the state as also district police offices. Emergency helplines like police (100), fire services (101) and ambulance (108) will soon be integrated into one single emergency number (112) as part of this upgrade.
The state government tabled supplementary demands of over ₹25,826 crore before the state legislature on Wednesday, which was the first day of the monsoon session. This includes outlays like ₹1,593.93 crore for the home department, ₹229.75 crore for the general administration department, ₹51.43 crore for co-operation, marketing and textiles, ₹19.69 crore for the revenue and forests departments and ₹12.23 crore for school education and sports.
The supplementary demands refer to the expenditure incurred by the state government for an amount over and above that which has been approved by the legislature through the annual budget.
In the demands, the state government has made a provision of ₹4,700 crore for providing benefits of ₹50,000 to those farmers who have regularly repaid their short-term crop loans under the incentive benefit scheme for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Yojana, 2019. Another ₹500 crore has been set aside for various programs to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.
The state has also made an additional provision of ₹98.82 lakh as honorarium for the chairman, officers and personnel of the Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission, and for their office expenses and professional services. Similarly, a provision of ₹3.11 crore has also been made for the security deposit and rent for the new leased space of the MSHRC at Nariman Point in Mumbai. At present, the commission is housed in a small office on the Hazarimal Somani Marg opposite the CSMT station.
In an impetus for the Ahmednagar- Beed- Parli Vaijyanath broad-gauge railway line and the conversion of the Nagpur- Nagbhid narrow-gauge rail line into a broad-gauge one, ₹350 crore and ₹107.22 crore respectively will be earmarked as the state government’s share of the project. The department of land records will get ₹15 crore for purchasing continuous operating reference stations (CORS) rovers and electronic total station (ETS) machines to conduct faster and modern land surveys and generate accurate land records.
The state has decided to open a separate head for implementation of mangrove restoration, mussel farming and ornamental fish farming under the UNDP- Green Climate Fund supported project on ‘Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities.’ A supplementary demand of ₹1.69 crore has been earmarked for this.
BMC, district collector slug it out over worn down Hotel Jal
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and suburban district collector's office are caught in a tussle over the demolition of 45-year-old Hotel Jal – a dilapidated building today, on the junction of Western Express Highway (WEH) in Vile Parle (east). Officials from BMC were poised to pull down the hotel on July 27 as it falls under C1 dangerous category, when the suburban deputy collector stalled their plan, issuing a notice to the civic body.
-
BMC to go full throttle against hoteliers on usage of plastic materials
Mumbai: After acting against shops and small-scale commercial establishments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now decided to go against restaurants and hotels that use single-use plastic for their daily business operations. The Maharashtra government, in 2018, passed an order against the usage of single-use plastics, however, in 2020, following the global Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the state government relaxed the guidelines.
-
Dark Twitter hints about action against Ajit Pawar lead to acrimony in the House
Mumbai A series of tweets by Mohit Kamboj, BJP leader and confidant of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, set off a storm of speculation and also set the tone for Day One of the Assembly session. On Monday, without naming former deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Kamboj tweeted: “Irrigation scam should be investigated again which was closed in 2019 by Param Bir Singh.” Expectedly, the opposition's response was furious.
-
Fire in Prayagraj’s SRN Hospital OT: No injuries
Doctors at SRN Hospital were in the middle of a surgical procedure when a fire broke out in operation theatre (one) in the old building of the hospital on Wednesday. Fire broke out in the wiring on the false ceiling in the gallery of Ortho OT one in the old building. Hospital staff and attendants of patients broke the false ceiling in a bid to douse the fire.
-
UP chief minister to inaugurate Kamhariya ghat bridge today
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Kamhariya ghat bridge over Ghaghra river on Thursday. With the opening of this bridge for public, the inter- district road connectivity of Gorakhpur with the neighbouring districts in East Uttar Pradesh will improve. Kamhariya ghat is located on the border of Gorakhpur and Ambedkar Nagar district on the bank of Ghaghra river. The district administration had constructed a pontoon bridge over the river for the light vehicles.
