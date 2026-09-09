NAVI MUMBAI/ MUMBAI: Amid Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s ongoing fast, which entered its 11th day on Tuesday, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government had fulfilled most of his demands that would benefit the community, and that any further move would be possible only within the constitutional and legal frameworks.

Govt has done everything possible for Marathas: Fadnavis

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“Our government has done everything possible and much more than any other government has done,” Fadnavis said, while speaking to the media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor connection from Dadri, UP, to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Tuesday. The chief minister, who was present at JNPA, added that the benefits of the decisions were already visible and had been extended without depriving any other community of its existing benefits.

“We are not going to take from one person’s plate and put it in another’s. Whether it is the Maratha community or any other community, we will give justice to everyone, just as we will give justice to the Maratha community as well,” said the CM, adding, the government’s “doors are always open to clear doubts if any”.

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{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis’s remarks followed Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s statement earlier in the day when he said the government had taken “unprecedented” measures, including facilitating Kunbi certificates (for the eligible Marathas’ induction in the OBC category), implementing reservation benefits and funding welfare schemes. Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said over 3.5 lakh Maratha youths had benefited from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota, while a similar number had obtained Kunbi certificates. “There is nothing left to be done,” he said, urging Jarange-Patil to respond positively to the decisions already implemented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis’s remarks followed Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil’s statement earlier in the day when he said the government had taken “unprecedented” measures, including facilitating Kunbi certificates (for the eligible Marathas’ induction in the OBC category), implementing reservation benefits and funding welfare schemes. Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, said over 3.5 lakh Maratha youths had benefited from the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota, while a similar number had obtained Kunbi certificates. “There is nothing left to be done,” he said, urging Jarange-Patil to respond positively to the decisions already implemented. {{/usCountry}}

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Shiv Sena leader and industries minister Uday Samant, who is also the member of the sub-committee, spoke to Jarange-Patil on Tuesday, requesting him to call off the strike. He also expressed unhappiness over the derogatory language used by the quota activist against deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Samant added that while 12 of the 15 demands have been met, the remaining cannot be complied with.

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The Maratha activist, however, remained resolute about continuing his hunger strike, adding that fellow protesters would soon decide when to march towards Mumbai. He challenged Fadnavis to substantiate his assertion that his government had done more than previous governments for the community. Saying that the CM had “underestimated the Maratha community” he alleged Vikhe Patil had “cheated” Marathas and was acting under pressure from Fadnavis.

Sporadic protests in state

“We will continue our strike till all the demands are met. We are determined to march towards Mumbai – a decision on the matter will be taken on September 12,” said Jarange-Patil, even as community members held rasta roko at state and national highways, namely at Renapur on the Latur-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Highway, between 10 am and 1.45 pm, which led to traffic snarls on the route. Similar protests were also held at Solapur state highway, while parts of Nanded district observed bandh.

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Meanwhile, members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha held a meeting in Nashik and deviated from Jarange-Patil’s stand. “While we support the demands made by Jarange-Patil, but want to push the implementation of the 10% reservation given to Marathas exclusively under SEBC,” said Karan Gaikar, leader of the Morcha.