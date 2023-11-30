Govt hikes acreage for compensation due to hailstorm, orders survey

Mumbai: Farmers in Maharashtra whose crops were damaged due to the recent hailstorm will be compensated for crop loss on 3 hectares of land instead of the current 2 hectares. The agriculture and revenue departments will also begin a joint survey immediately to assess crop loss due to the hailstorm. The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, during which the agriculture department submitted a primary report showing the hailstorm damaged 1,30,272 hectares of crops in 18 districts.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have decided to help farmers for crop loss on up to 3 hectares and also directed the agriculture and revenue department to conduct a joint survey immediately. We will give financial assistance to all farmers who have lost their crops due to hailstorm soon. I have also told all guardian ministers to visit the affected areas and meet farmers,” said chief minister Eknath Shinde after the cabinet meeting.

With nearly 60% of the state already affected by drought, the hailstorm has plunged the agriculture sector into deep crisis. Officials said the area affected by crop loss may increase substantially as Solapur and Yavatmal were recently hit by unseasonal rains and reports are awaited from these districts. Crops like grapes, vegetables and onions suffered considerable damage and the opposition has slammed the government for not paying enough attention to the ongoing farm crisis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde said that hailstorm had caused crop damage in around 17 districts and officials of the department had started the assessment process. Relief and Rehabilitation minister Anil Patil said that the joint survey by the agriculture and revenue department would reduce the time for administrative procedures and the government would be able to help the farmers soon.

Meanwhile, leaders from the opposition alliance visited hailstorm-affected areas to meet farmers on Wednesday. Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Vinayak Raut visited Nashik district while leader of opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve visited the Sambhaji Nagar and Buldhana districts. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat visited grape farms in Niphad. Congress state president Nana Patole said 34 leaders from the party will visit 34 districts to review the ground situation at farms. NCP MP Supriya Sule a loan waiver scheme for the farmers, while the party’s state president Jayant Patil said they would organise ‘Shetkari Aakrosh Morcha’ rallies at Jalgaon, Dindori and Amaravati on November 30, December 1 and December 5, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

—-------------

H/L: Registry of Losses

Nashik - 32,833 hectares - Grapes, Onion, Soyabean, Corn, fruits

Ahmednagar - 15,307 hectares - Banana, Corn, Papaya

Buldana - 63,250 hectares - Vegetables, Grapes, Vegetables, Onion, Cotton

Jalana - 5279 hectares - Grapes, Banana, Onion, Kharif Jowar (Sorghum), Wheat

Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar - 4200 hectares - Banana, Papaya, Corn

Pune - 3500 hectares - Grapes, Onion

Nandurbar - 2783 hectares - Chilly, Cotton, Paddy, Onion, Corn

Parbhani - 1000 hectares - Rabbi Jowar, Cotton, Vegetables, fruits

Jalgaon - 905 hectares - Onion, Corn, Wheat, fruits, Jowar

Beed - 215 hectares - Onion, Jowar, Vegetables

HIngoli - 100 hectares - Vegetables

Nanded - 50 hectares - Banana

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhule - 234 hectares - Banana, Cotton, Papaya

Satara - 15 hectares - Paddy

Thane - 53 hectares - Vegetables

Palghar - 548 hectares - Vegetables

-----------------------

Total area affected - 1,30,272 hectares

Source: primary report of agriculture department

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON