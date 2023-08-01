Govt hospitals to get generic medicine stores

Mumbai: Under the Centre’s ‘Jan Aushadhi’ (generic medicine) scheme, the state government on Monday decided to start round-the-clock generic medicine shops on the campus of government hospitals run by the public health department.

In February 2023, the ‘National Federation of Farmers’ Procurement and Processing and Retailing Cooperatives of India Ltd’ (NACOF) was appointed to open generic medicine stores in the hospitals run by the urban local bodies.

On the same lines, the public health department issued an order on Monday to appoint the ‘NACOF’ to open 24X7 generic medicine stores on the campus of government hospitals across the state.

“An area of around 200 to 250 square feet will be allotted to ‘NACOF’ on a rental basis for 20 years. After review, the rent agreement will be extended for another 10 years,” states an order issued by the public health department.

Currently, patients have to purchase medicines from outside as state-run hospitals do not have all the medicines required for various illnesses. “While branded medicines are costly, generic medicine can be availed for a much lower price. Generally, the price difference between branded and generic medicines can go up to 70%. This way, generic medicines can reduce the expense significantly,” said a senior official from the state health department. The officer also added, “If any generic medicine is not available at these shops then they can sell the branded version of that medicine with a 5% discount on its price.”

He also added that the rent of the shop will be decided with the help of the public works department and would be revised every three years.

Officials said the NACOF has experience in setting up and running generic medicine shops in prominent hospitals in Delhi, including Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and SK Hospital. NACOF works in 21 states and as per the 2021-22 report had a turnover of ₹3,672 crore.