Govt modifies school-level committees to reduce burden on teachers

MUMBAI: To reduce the non-academic workload on teachers, the Maharashtra government has streamlined the number of school-level committees from 15 to just four. The change, formalised through a government resolution issued on Wednesday, will be implemented primarily in zilla parishad-run and government-run schools.

As per the new structure, schools will now operate only four core committees: the School Management Committee (SMC), the Student Facilities and Physical Development Committee, the Sakhi Savitri Committee, and the Women’s Grievance Redressal Committee. This consolidation comes as a direct response to long-standing demands from teachers to be relieved of administrative overload.

Over the years, teachers have repeatedly raised concerns about the excessive number of committees, each requiring detailed record-keeping, including agendas and minutes. The additional workload was often seen as detracting from their primary focus of teaching. Recognising the need for reform, school education minister Dadaji Bhuse set up a study group in December 2024 to examine the issue and propose solutions.

Based on the recommendations of the study group, several existing committees have been merged. Committees like the Mother-Parents Association, School Nutrition Scheme Committee, Teacher-Parent Association, Navbharat Literacy Committee, Tobacco Control Committee, and the Swachhata Self-Assessment Committee have now been absorbed into the School Management Committee. Meanwhile, committees such as the Student Safety Committee, Complaint Box Committee, School Construction Committee, Transport Committee, School Management and Development Committee, and the Village Committee for Out-of-School Children have been brought under the Student Facilities and Physical Development Committee.

The restructuring is expected to significantly reduce the burden of non-academic responsibilities on teachers and allow them to devote more time to classroom instruction and student engagement.

Vijay Kombe, state president of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee, welcomed the decision, calling it a long-overdue step in the right direction. “We appreciate the state government’s move,” he said. “It will definitely ease the workload of teachers. However, we urge the government to issue a separate resolution for private schools too. Also, there is a need to urgently address the growing burden of online administrative work, which continues to disrupt regular teaching.”