Govt notifies NMMC as planning authority for newly merged 14 villages, replaces MMRDA

Strap: With NMMC taking over the reins, infrastructure development is expected to get a boost HT Image

NAVI MUMBAI: The state government has issued a notification, replacing Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as the planning authority for 14 villages, located on the border of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan, that were merged with the civic body in March this year.

The decision, communicated on August 23, will help boost infrastructure development and basic services in the region that has failed to witness much growth over the years despite being located close to developed areas.

Till 2007, the villages located near Shilphata junction were represented by a corporator in NMMC after which they separated from NMMC following a violent agitation. However, due to lack of development, residents had been demanding a re-merger for the past nine years, as the Navi Mumbai area progressed. The demand was accepted vide a draft notification issued by the state government in September 2022.

After the final merger notification issued in March, there were technical issues involved for NMMC to take up infrastructure work since MMRDA was the planning authority. NMMC had approached the government to be given the authority, which has now been given, six months later.

As the development plan for earlier NMMC jurisdiction area has been pending with the state government for final approval, the civic body will have to prepare a new plan for the new areas merged.

“Till NMMC’s development plan for the 14 villages comes into effect, we will follow MMRDA approved plan, MMR regional plan of June 20, 2021, and the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations of December 3, 2020, in the 14 villages,” said Somnath Kekan, assistant director, town planning, NMMC. “NMMC will take up projects already approved by MMRDA and those in progress, in consultation with MMRDA. The path for development of the villages by NMMC has now become smoother.”

The civic body estimated a cost of ₹6,100 crore for the region’s development and demanded funds from the state government. Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde has said the civic body will revise the cost estimates as per the current scenario. It is also looking into the menace of illegal constructions and encroachments in the region.

“Since the demerger from NMMC, our region has not witnessed much development and lacks even basic civic services. Even the infrastructure built then is in a dilapidated state or lying unused. There is an urgent need of health centres, sanitation, adequate water supply, proper roads, schools, transport and other such services,” said Laxman Patil, president of Chauda Gaon Sarv Pakshiya Vikas Samiti, welcoming the notification. “Apart from the basic civic services, direct connectivity is also required with Navi Mumbai as mountains presently separate us. A tunnel will have to be constructed from Mahape to Dahisar village. Hopefully it will be taken up soon.”

