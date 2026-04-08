...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Govt plans evacuation of 18 vessels from Gulf amid easing tensions

At present 15 Indian vessels are still in the Persian Gulf region (west of Strait of Hormuz), another three are in the Gulf of Oman (east of Strait of Hormuz), three in the Gulf of Aden and two of them in the Red Sea. Of these, 6 SCI crude oil tankers are in the Persian Gulf region

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 10:28 pm IST
By Yogesh Naik
Advertisement

Mumbai: The ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Wednesday identified 18 vessels trapped in war-torn Persian Gulf for speedy evacuation. According to the report submitted by directorate of shipping in Mumbai, five of these 18 vessels are Indian-flagged. These 18 vessels include four LPG carriers, three LNG carriers and 11 crude oil tankers.

Govt plans evacuation of 18 vessels from Gulf amid easing tensions

As per the report the ministry of ports, shipping & waterways (MoPSW), directorate of naval operations (DNO), the ministry of petroleum and natural gas (MoPNG), Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) are working in tandem to evacuate these vessels from the region. They will be escorted by the Indian navy.

At present 15 Indian vessels are still in the Persian Gulf region (west of Strait of Hormuz), another three are in the Gulf of Oman (east of Strait of Hormuz), three in the Gulf of Aden and two of them in the Red Sea. Of these, 6 SCI crude oil tankers are in the Persian Gulf region.

Meanwhile LPG carrier Green Asha which safely transited north of the Strait of Hormuz on April 5 is enroute Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority off Mumbai and is expected to reach the city in the early hours of Thursday. All ports in the country have been told to allow priority berthing to LPG carriers

The ports have also been told to allow safe anchorage area for loaded vessels bound for the Gulf that are currently unable to transit, the report said

 
evacuation mumbai indian navy mumbai‬ persian gulf
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Govt plans evacuation of 18 vessels from Gulf amid easing tensions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.