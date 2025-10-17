Govt to draft conservation plan for 500 temples, 60 forts, 1,800 stepwells

MUMBAI: The state government is set to chalk out and implement a comprehensive plan for the conservation of 500 temples, 60 state-protected forts and 1,800 stepwells situated across Maharashtra. This will be done with the help of the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) and the state archaeology department. The decision was taken by state cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday.

Shelar has directed the cultural affairs department to prepare a plan that will focus on preservation, restoration and increasing tourism footfall at these heritage sites. The archaeology department will act as the nodal agency for the project. This is in addition to the ₹5,000-crore project undertaken by the state government for restoration, conservation and development of seven major religious sites.

“Maharashtra is blessed with a glorious legacy of history and heritage. Our temples, forts and stepwells are our pride. Hence, there is a need for a well-structured and time-bound plan for their preservation and conservation,” Shelar stated. The minister has instructed officials to accommodate all the state-protected monuments and 350 non-protected forts in the plan.

The state government is also open to exploring a public-private-partnership (PPP) model to complete the project. “We will earmark adequate funds for the conservation works but will also consider a PPP model,” said Shelar, adding, “If required, a dedicated policy for private participation will also be formulated.”

A senior official who attended the meeting said that the government would engage experts from the fields of history, architecture, archaeology, conservation and management to ensure systematic and high-quality execution. A Project Implementation Unit will also be established. Shelar has directed this to be constituted before December 15.

In May, the state government undertook a ₹5,000-crore plan for the restoration, conservation and development of major religious sites. The list includes Shri Tuljabhavani Temple in Dharashiv ( ₹1,865 crore), Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur ( ₹1,445 crore), Shri Renuka Mata Shakti Peeth Mandir in Nanded ( ₹829 crore), Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Nashik ( ₹275 crore) and Shree Jyotiba Devasthan in Kolhapur ( ₹259 crore).

Apart from these, the development of seven Ashtavinayak temples, comprising the Mayureshwar Temple (Morgaon), Siddhivinayak Temple (Siddhatek), Ballaleshwar Temple (Pali), Varad Vinayak Temple (Mahad), Chintamani Temple (Theur), Vighneshwar Ozar Temple (Ozar) and Mahaganapati Temple (Ranjangaon), was undertaken.