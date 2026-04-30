...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Grocery stores at rly stations? CR floats bids

To start with, three stations have been selected: Kasara and Vasind at the far end of the Main Line, and Mankhurd on the Harbour Line

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:48 am IST
By Shashank Rao
Advertisement

MUMBAI: In a move that could increase crowding outside suburban railway stations, the Central Railway (CR) will be opening grocery stores on its property just outside its stations. The decision is aimed at increasing the railway’s non-fare revenue.

Grocery stores at rly stations? CR floats bids

To start with, three stations have been selected: Kasara and Vasind at the far end of the Main Line, and Mankhurd on the Harbour Line. Railway officials said that while stalls on railway premises sell packaged snacks, water, medicines and cooked food, the 140-150-sq ft grocery outlets will sell essential items such as spices, grains, pulses and cooking oil.

“We have called for tenders and bidders will be shortlisted soon. The idea is to make provisions for the sale of essential commodities apart from just packaged food items like biscuits and chips,” said a CR official.

While the aim is to boost non-fare revenue, commuter convenience could be a happy by-product of the decision. Always on the go and with no time to spare, Mumbaiites will be able to incorporate grocery shopping into their commute. But it’s not just commuters; these stalls will be accessible to all as they will be positioned in circulating areas outside the station premises.

 
central railway
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Grocery stores at rly stations? CR floats bids
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.