MUMBAI: In a move that could increase crowding outside suburban railway stations, the Central Railway (CR) will be opening grocery stores on its property just outside its stations. The decision is aimed at increasing the railway’s non-fare revenue.

Grocery stores at rly stations? CR floats bids

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To start with, three stations have been selected: Kasara and Vasind at the far end of the Main Line, and Mankhurd on the Harbour Line. Railway officials said that while stalls on railway premises sell packaged snacks, water, medicines and cooked food, the 140-150-sq ft grocery outlets will sell essential items such as spices, grains, pulses and cooking oil.

“We have called for tenders and bidders will be shortlisted soon. The idea is to make provisions for the sale of essential commodities apart from just packaged food items like biscuits and chips,” said a CR official.

While the aim is to boost non-fare revenue, commuter convenience could be a happy by-product of the decision. Always on the go and with no time to spare, Mumbaiites will be able to incorporate grocery shopping into their commute. But it’s not just commuters; these stalls will be accessible to all as they will be positioned in circulating areas outside the station premises.

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{{^usCountry}} The three stations selected cater to growing suburban areas, and the railway anticipates healthy footfalls. “This is a welcome move,” said Prafulla Shewale, member, Kasara-Karjat-Kalyan Rail Passenger Association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three stations selected cater to growing suburban areas, and the railway anticipates healthy footfalls. “This is a welcome move,” said Prafulla Shewale, member, Kasara-Karjat-Kalyan Rail Passenger Association. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a railway official, the decision will create new business opportunities for small entrepreneurs as well as chains of prominent wholesale grocery suppliers. “Stations may evolve into mini-commercial hubs,” said the official. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a railway official, the decision will create new business opportunities for small entrepreneurs as well as chains of prominent wholesale grocery suppliers. “Stations may evolve into mini-commercial hubs,” said the official. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If the initiative receives a positive response, grocery stores may be introduced at larger stations, as well as those that have elevated decks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the initiative receives a positive response, grocery stores may be introduced at larger stations, as well as those that have elevated decks. {{/usCountry}}

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