GRP constable assaulted over juice, traffic cop attacked by angry driver

Mumbai: Two Mumbai police constables on duty were assaulted in two separate incidents on Wednesday night. While one constable was attached to the traffic division, the other was attached to the Andheri Government Railway Police (GRP).

In the first incident, which occurred at the Jogeshwari station at 11.30pm on Wednesday, the constable identified as Suraj Jadhav (24), and a home guard were assaulted and manhandled by a man who was engaged in a fight with a vendor over being served less quantity of juice.

Jadhav said that they were on patrolling duty when they received a distress call from a vendor, saying that a customer was abusing and fighting with him claiming that he was given less quantity of juice.

The home guard, who was at the spot, was trying to resolve the fight but the accused Dilip Patil (59) manhandled him and said that he would get him fired. Jadhav reached the spot and tried to reason with Patil saying that he should approach the police to lodge a complaint if he has a problem, but Patil paid no heed and held Jadhav’s collar pulling his shirt breaking the buttons, abusing and assaulting him. Jadhav then called for backup and arrested Patil.

“We have arrested Patil for assaulting a public servant and threatening him under sections 353, 332, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Dattatray Nikam, senior police inspector of Andheri GRP.

In the second incident, which occurred near Vakola bridge on the Western Express Highway at 11.45pm traffic constable Ahmed Tadvi, was on duty when a four-wheeler driver came toward him speeding. The constable tried to stop the car but the driver brushed past him dangerously.

Tadvi said he jumped to a side but tried to stop the car by waving his stick in front of it. The driver who got agitated stopped the car at a distance and after getting off the car, picked up a bamboo stick from the roadside and barged towards Tadvi.

The driver, identified as Umar Khan, then got into an argument with Tadvi and pushed and abused him. Tadvi then called the Vakola police who arrived at the spot and arrested Khan for rash and negligent driving and assaulting a public servant.