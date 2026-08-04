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Guard strangled, body dumped in water tank of Juhu residential building

The victim, identified as Manojkumar Yadav, worked as a security guard at Abhijit Building on SV Road in Vile Parle (West).

Published on: Aug 4, 2026, 08:34:35 IST
By Megha Sood
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Mumbai: A 34-year-old security guard was found strangled with his hands tied behind his back inside the ground-floor water tank of a residential building in Juhu on Monday. A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons and the police have formed seven teams to trace the accused.

Guard strangled, body dumped in water tank of Juhu residential building
Guard strangled, body dumped in water tank of Juhu residential building

The victim, identified as Manojkumar Yadav, worked as a security guard at Abhijit Building on SV Road in Vile Parle (West).

The crime came to light when Yadav’s reliever reported for duty on Monday and could not find him at his post. After an unsuccessful search of the premises and inquiries with the manpower agency, residents and staff checked the building’s ground-floor water tank, which was covered with a lid, and found Yadav’s body inside.

“A preliminary postmortem indicates that Yadav was strangled before his hands were tied and his body was dumped in the tank,” an officer from the Juhu police station said.

Police said Yadav had been working at the six-storey building for the past few months. The building is slated for redevelopment, with families occupying the fifth and sixth floors while the lower floors house offices.

Investigators suspect Yadav was killed late on Sunday night, though the motive remains unclear.

 
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