Guidelines on Class 10 assessments released

The state education department has issued a set of guidelines on the conduct of orals and internal exams for Class 10 students in the state. According to the guidelines, principals have been asked to collect assignments of students for each subject between May 21 and June 10.

Students will be asked to submit a practical exam journal, homework and projects for science, while multiple choice questions (MCQs) will be given for internal assessments of Mathematics. For social sciences, 20 marks will be given on the basis of internal assessments and homework. “Students need to be called to submit the assignments in a phased manner to make sure there is no rush. Classrooms and the entire school premises need to be cleaned regularly and all the norms with respect to Covid-19 should be followed,” stated the guidelines.

This year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown, schools have been asked to do away with science practicals and have instead been asked to conduct assignments, which can be collected from students and marked. For every 80 marks paper, students have 20 marks for internal assessments in the exam.

Teachers said that while the assignments are a welcome move, multiple assignments for students can be a hassle for correction. “For instance, in a class of 80 students, if 20 marks are to be divided between three different assignments, it is a lot of work for teachers and students both,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

While the HSC (Class12) exams will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021, SSC(Class10) exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20. Nearly 3.3 million students appear for Class 10 and 12 exams from the state board every year.