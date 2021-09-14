Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat CM replaced as govt machinery crumbled in state: Saamana editorial

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:33 PM IST
(From left) Bhupendra Patel with Vijay Rupani who he succeeded as the chief minister of Gujarat. (File photo)

A day after Bhupendra Patel took charge as chief minister of Gujarat, Shiv Sena asked why the CM was changed overnight if the state was on the path of development and progress. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said the “bubble” of the Gujarat model of development has burst.

Patel, a first time MLA, was chosen to replace Vijay Rupani, then CM, who resigned past Saturday. The state elections are due late 2022.

The editorial said that the move to replace the CM was to appease the powerful Patidar community. It added that the change of guard was also done to counter the anti-incumbency against Rupani ahead of 2022 state polls. There was an overall resentment towards the government over Covid-19 management, rising unemployment, and disrupted economy, the editorial said.

Also Read | After Sakinaka rape and murder, Thackeray holds urgent meet; Sena says Mumbai is safest

“The government machinery has clearly crumbled during Covid where funeral pyres were burning in every village. There was resentment among people that the government was helpless and silently watching the dead being cremated.

“Besides that, unemployment has risen in Gujarat and many big businesses have shut shop. Across the state, farmers and the unemployed are angry. Knowing well that this anger would affect the party in the next election, Rupani was replaced with Bhupendra Patel. This is just an eyewash,” it said.

BJP spokespersons say they do not respond to Saaamna editorials as a party policy.

