Hackers spoof email ID of Mumbai cyber police, send malware mail to government offices across India

The government offices in Maharashtra as well other states in the country on Monday received a suspicious email under the subject intelligence report related to terrorists involved in ongoing terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The email, which allegedly contained malware, was reportedly sent from an email account similar to that of a senior inspector of a cyber police station under Mumbai Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another police source said that the email was sent with the subject ‘Terrorists behind JK attacks gunned down in Mumbai’. The email had an attached PDF document named ‘Report Intelligence’. On clicking the document user’s computer system got compromised.

The email was sent from the email ID: ps.eastcyber.mum@mahapolice.gov.in . This id belongs to the east region cyber police station, and it is in the name of the in-charge of the police station- senior inspector Rajesh Shivajirao Nagawade.

Following the incident, the Maharashtra cyber police on Tuesday wrote to all the police commissioners and district police superintendents in the state alerting them.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), cyber wing, on Tuesday, visited the police station to make further inquiries in the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that the attackers may have done this by hacking the email account or by simply spoofing the email account of the cyber police officer.

“Preliminary enquiry has revealed that the email was sent from the Punjab province of Pakistan. But we are not sure if the email in reality was sent from Pakistan, or the cybercriminals used other methods to show it that it is sent from the servers in Pakistan. The investigation is on,” an officer said requesting anonymity.

A senior IPS officer said that the cybercrime police station system has nothing to do with it as of now. Experts are still checking if it was malware or something else.

In March a ransomware attack was also done on the servers of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), which disrupted the functioning at the MIDC’s head office in Mumbai and 16 other regional offices.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}