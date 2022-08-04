Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease on the rise in Navi Mumbai

At least five out of every 100 cases in the OPDs across the hospitals in Navi Mumbai are found to be that of the Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The city has seen a sudden surge in the cases, said paediatricians in the city. According to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation health officer, HFMD could be often confused with monkeypox, chickenpox and measles, and hence has urged parents not to panic when they find the blisters on their child.

“The blisters look similar to those seen during chickenpox. So, it is important to sensitise the parents, general practitioners as well as the school authorities about the difference in these blisters that could be largely HFMD. We do not have any monkeypox case yet. Measles is also not found. Chickenpox, too, is mostly found during excessive heat. Hygiene is the key to avoid HFMD. Generally, it can affect children below 10 years of age, and more commonly occurs in kids below five years,” Dr Pramod Patil, medical health officer from NMMC said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incubation period for HFMD is around two to seven days and is highly contagious. It spreads through direct contact, respiratory secretions, saliva and stools of infected kids.

“HFMD is treated as per the symptoms as some might have a few blisters and some might have more. Fever and mouth ulcers, too, are observed in some cases,” Dr Patil added.

“Before the pandemic, since the children were exposed to viral infections, the cases of HFMD were quite less. In the last two years, due to lack of exposure, children have gone low on immunity and hence the spread is more this year. At least seven to eight patients out of the 50 to 60 that I see daily are suffering from HFMD. Parents should keep in mind that no antibiotics are required to treat this. Avoiding crowded places and hand sanitisation can help in avoiding the infection of the virus and also when symptoms are found, the child should take rest and stay at home,” said Dr Kumar Salvi, consultant paediatrician from Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}