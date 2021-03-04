Harassment at Jalgaon hostel: 4-member panel to conduct probe

The Maharashtra government has constituted a four-member committee to probe an incident in Jalgaon, wherein policemen allegedly made girls from a government hostel strip and dance. State home minister Anil Deshmukh said action would be taken against the guilty in the next two days, once the probe report was submitted.

BJP MLA Shweta Mahale raised the issue during the zero hour in the Assembly said the girls complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some girls who refused to join the investigation were forced to strip and dance.

The Assembly witnessed uproar after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar during the debate on the issue said they will have to demand president’s rule in the state on the grounds of failure of law and order. Mungantiwar said the state and home minister were not serious about the shameful treatment given to the women in Maharashtra.

Deshmukh said a probe committee of four, including a psychiatrist and woman police officer, has been constituted and action would be taken against the guilty in two days. “We have been collating the information and the available documentary evidence, including video clips. Statements are being recorded. Strict action would be taken against them found guilty after the report was submitted in next two days,” he said.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said as the video clips are available there is enough evidence to take quick action against the culprits. He said there was nothing wrong in demanding president rule for failure of governance in the state.

To this, minority welfare minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik took strong objection saying it was a threat given by the opposition to the state government. He also demanded to expunge the statement from the proceedings. Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal said that he will decide on expunging the reference after examining it.