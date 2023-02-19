Hawker arrested for molesting HR executive

Mumbai: A hawker has been arrested for allegedly molesting a human resources executive in Juhu.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 pm on Thursday when the 35-year-old Malad resident reached near Pratiksha Bungalow on road no. 10, where she works.

“While the woman was alighting, a man touched her inappropriately and fled,” Ajitkumar Vartak, senior police inspector, said.

The woman later approached the police and a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty against the unidentified man, Vartak added.

Initial search for the man did not yield any results as there was no CCTV camera covering the spot.

“We then scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas and spotted the accused. We showed the grab of the footage to the woman, who identified him. We went through footage of over 25 CCTV cameras and traced the accused to Nehru Nagar slums on V M Road in Vile Parle West,” Sanjay Pawar, police inspector, said.

The accused has been identified as Arvind Waghela, 47, a hawker who sells fruits outside St Joseph’s Church near Juhu Bus depot.