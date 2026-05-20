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HC allows 17-year-old rape survivor to terminate 25-week pregnancy

A vacation bench of Justices Gautam A Ankhad and Sandesh D Patil directed JJ Hospital to carry out the procedure on Tuesday after a medical board found the minor fit for termination

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:48 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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MUMBAI: Holding that a woman’s reproductive choice and bodily autonomy are constitutionally protected rights, the Bombay High Court on Monday allowed a 17-year-old rape survivor to medically terminate her pregnancy of more than 25 weeks.

HC allows 17-year-old rape survivor to terminate 25-week pregnancy

A vacation bench of Justices Gautam A Ankhad and Sandesh D Patil directed JJ Hospital to carry out the procedure on Tuesday after a medical board found the minor fit for termination.

The bench said a woman’s right to choice, privacy and dignity cannot be interfered with by family members or partners. It added that the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act leaves no scope for interference in matters concerning a woman’s reproductive choice.

According to the plea, the survivor’s biological mother died on April 15, following which the girl began living with her maternal aunt in Bhiwandi. The pregnancy was discovered earlier this month after family members noticed she had not menstruated for six months. A sonography conducted on May 5 revealed that she was nearly 24 weeks pregnant.

 
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