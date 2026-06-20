MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday assured unaided schools and their teachers that they “need not be apprehensive” about criminal proceedings initiated against some teachers for failing to report for duties related to the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

HC assures teachers over FIRs for not taking up SIR-related work

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A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad was hearing a petition challenging the deployment of teachers of private undecided schools across Maharashtra as booth level officers (BLOs) for SIR-related duties. The petition questioned the notices sent by electoral officers to around 320 teachers, directing them to undertake SIR-related work. It said that electoral officers didn’t have the power to appoint staff of private unaided schools as BLOs, and sought directions from the court to set aside the “illegal” requisition orders and show-cause notices issued to them.

“The appointment and discharge of any duties as BLOs would adversely affect the functioning of the school and impede the discharge of their obligations towards the school and also affect the education being imparted to the students,” the Malad Cosmopolitan Education Trust – one of the 12 petitioners – said in the plea.

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{{^usCountry}} The trust runs private unaided minority schools in Kandivali East and Malad East. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trust runs private unaided minority schools in Kandivali East and Malad East. {{/usCountry}}

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The Unaided School Forum, Marwadi Sammelan and aggrieved teachers comprise the remaining petitioners.

According to the petition, on May 14 this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) instructed that the third phase of SIR be carried out in 16 states and three union territories. Subsequently, in June, the state election officer addressed letters to the unaided schools for appointing teaching and non-teaching staff as BLOs for the procedure.

On June 2, the electoral officer issued show cause notices to teachers, including some petitioners, who did not take up SIR-related work, seeking a written explanation for “breach of official duty”. Failure to provide an explanation would result in disciplinary action against the teachers, including criminal proceedings, the notices warned.

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Addressing the ECI, the petitioners said that the appointment orders as BLOs and show-cause notices were contrary to instructions issued by it on June 5, 2025, which restricted appointment of BLOs to staff of government and semi-government organisations, and permitted appointment of others only in exceptional circumstances and with prior approval of the ECI. They also cited a high court order dated May 22, which stayed notices and appointment orders issued by the state government to over 500 private unaided and minority schools across Maharashtra, deploying teachers for Census 2027 duties.

During the hearing on Friday, the petitioners informed the court that around 320 teachers had been directed to report for BLO duties and FIRs had been registered against nine of them for non-compliance of service.

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Senior advocate Ashutosh Kumbhakoni and advocate Akshay Shinde, appearing for the election authorities, submitted that the ongoing exercise was only in its first phase and that 120 teachers had already joined duty.

The bench assured the petitioners that they “need not be worried” about the FIRs and directed the ECI to submit its reply by July 2.

The next hearing is scheduled on July 16.