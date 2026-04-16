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HC denies bail plea of ex-DRDO director in honey-trap espionage case

Pradeep Kurulkar, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3, 2023, may abscond if released on bail, the a single-judge bench of justice Shivkumar Dige said

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:14 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
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MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who is accused of sharing confidential information with a Pakistani intelligence operative.

HC denies bail plea of ex-DRDO director in honey-trap espionage case

Kurulkar, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3, 2023, may abscond if released on bail, the a single-judge bench of justice Shivkumar Dige said while rejecting his bail application.

Kurulkar, 60, was arrested by the ATS in a suspected honey-trap espionage case following a complaint lodged by the defence research establishment.

According to the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) charge-sheet, investigators recovered “explosive” chats between the scientist and a woman linked to the Pakistani intelligence establishment who used multiple fake identities to interact with him online. Among the names she used were Zara Dasgupta and Juhi Arora – accounts under these identities were created on messaging platforms using two separate phone numbers, both bearing the United Kingdom country code (+44).

 
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