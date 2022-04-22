Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / HC grants Narayan Rane protection from arrest for two weeks
mumbai news

HC grants Narayan Rane protection from arrest for two weeks

A division bench of justices Prasanna Varale and S M Modak directed police against taking any action against Rane
Union minister Narayan Rane. (PTI)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 02:53 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Friday granted Union minister Narayan Rane interim protection from arrest for two weeks in connection with the case registered against him at Dhule for his alleged remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

A division bench of justices Prasanna Varale and S M Modak directed police against taking any action against Rane.

Cases have been registered against Rane in Mahad, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar districts for his “slap” remark against Thackeray. Rane approached the high court seeking the quashing of the case registered in Dhule.

Rane last year provoked outrage for saying he would have slapped Thackeray for not knowing how many years has India been independent. He has blamed political vendetta and vengeance for the cases registered against him.

In his plea, Rane said by no stretch of the imagination, it could be said that he promoted enmity between different groups or committed any act prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different groups, which disturbs or is likely to disturb public tranquillity.

RELATED STORIES

The First Information Report registered against Rane in Dhule alleged his comments were defamatory and hateful and could have incited rivalries and differences among communities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP