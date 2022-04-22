HC grants Narayan Rane protection from arrest for two weeks
Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Friday granted Union minister Narayan Rane interim protection from arrest for two weeks in connection with the case registered against him at Dhule for his alleged remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
A division bench of justices Prasanna Varale and S M Modak directed police against taking any action against Rane.
Cases have been registered against Rane in Mahad, Nashik, Pune, Thane, Jalgaon, and Ahmednagar districts for his “slap” remark against Thackeray. Rane approached the high court seeking the quashing of the case registered in Dhule.
Rane last year provoked outrage for saying he would have slapped Thackeray for not knowing how many years has India been independent. He has blamed political vendetta and vengeance for the cases registered against him.
In his plea, Rane said by no stretch of the imagination, it could be said that he promoted enmity between different groups or committed any act prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different groups, which disturbs or is likely to disturb public tranquillity.
The First Information Report registered against Rane in Dhule alleged his comments were defamatory and hateful and could have incited rivalries and differences among communities.
-
‘Normalcy will return in 24-36 hours’: Senior Delhi cop on Jahangirpuri
Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which witnessed communal clashes on April 16, will be back to normal in the next 24 to 36 hours, a senior Delhi Police official said on Friday, two days after some parts Jahangirpuri were subjected to a demolition drive that came to a halt within hours due to a Supreme Court-ordered status quo.
-
For Delhiites, it is now mandatory to wear masks in public again. Here is what Delhiites have to say about the return of the mask mandate, announced this week by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, following a similar move by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh administrations. A Rohini-based businessperson, Vaibhav Bansal, says that masking up should be mandatory in public places and crowded areas. Restaurants, too, have begun to tighten the rules around Covid precautions.
-
#EarthDay 2022: City youngsters vow to go green
Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, is a reminder to reflect on our contribution towards taking care of the planet and working towards a sustainable future. Honouring the day, many Delhi-based groups are taking it upon themselves to create awareness about environmental degradation and making a difference. This year, MH Vatavaran, the environment society of Miranda House, Delhi University, is having a video marathon to discuss ways to tackle climate and environmental issues.
-
Contractor Santhosh Patil suicide case: Police secure fresh evidence
Udupi police have reportedly unearthed documents sent by the Zila Panchayat and Gram Panchayat heads of Hindalaga village to the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, putting a new spotlight on the possible cover-ups regarding civil contractor Santhosh Patil's suicide case. According to local media reports, police have recovered a letter from the then Belgaum Zila Panchayat president Asha Aihole to the Secretary General of the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department.
-
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, SOPs issued for Delhi schools
The education department on Friday asked schools to ensure that no student, teacher, or guest is allowed inside campuses without proper thermal scanning as it issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutes amid rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi. Teachers will be required to ask about Covid-19 related symptoms among students or family members during the time of attendance checking daily. The students with Covid symptoms will have to be taken to quarantine rooms.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics