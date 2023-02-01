HC issues notice to Koshyari over ‘illegal’ appointment of dean in Nagpur University

Nagpur: The Bombay high court on Monday issued notices to Nagpur University chancellor and governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and others over a petition filed by a former Senate member, Mohan Bajpayee, challenging the appointment of an engineering college principal Prashant Kadu as dean of the university’s interdisciplinary sciences board.

Days before dean selection interviews were scheduled on November 11, Bajpayee had lodged a complaint with Koshyari alleging that the university vice-chancellor Subhash Chaudhari indulged in favouritism by appointing a candidate allegedly sponsored by the Shikshan Manch – a pro-sangh parivar teachers’ organisation – to the post.

The local media had reported how Chaudhari was keen on appointing Kadu, principal of Abha Gaikwad-Patil College of Engineering, as dean at the behest of Shikshan Manch. The local media had also reported how appointments of other deans were made in a “dubious” manner instead of merit.

After getting no response from Koshyari, Bajpayee moved the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court for quashing Kadu’s appointment which he termed as “illegal and manipulated”. While issuing notices to Chaudhari, the university registrar Raju Hiwase and Kadu, besides Koshyari, a division bench of the high court, comprising Justice Atul Chandurkar and Justice Vrushali Joshi directed them to file a reply within two weeks.

“A complaint in this regard has been made to the chancellor and the petitioner seeks its expeditious adjudication. It is submitted that a similar challenge has also been raised by an aggrieved candidate under the provisions of section 105(5) of Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016,” the bench said.

Two days after the local media reported the news, the vice chancellor had deferred the interviews. Those were later clandestinely conducted on December 8, 2022. According to the petitioner, Kadu has a master of engineering degree and has teaching experience in the mechanical branch. Therefore, he belongs to the science and technology faculty. “Can a person with a science and technology background be appointed as dean of interdisciplinary studies board when five disciplines — education, physical education, mass communication, library and information, science and law, come under it,” Bajpayee asked.

