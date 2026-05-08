...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC orders Maharashtra govt to set up panel for audit of Slum Act

HC orders Maharashtra govt to set up panel for audit of Slum Act

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:11 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Maharashtra government to set up an expert panel within four weeks to carry out a performance audit of the Maharashtra Slum Areas Act.

HC orders Maharashtra govt to set up panel for audit of Slum Act

A bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Advait Sethna said the Act needs to be made more efficient in order to achieve the "distant dream" of "slum-free" Mumbai and other cities.

The order was passed on a plea taken up suo motu in response to a Supreme Court directive to review the working of the Act and assess its implementation.

The court, while pronouncing its verdict on Friday, said it feels strongly that there are some issues which are required to be considered by the authorities and those who implement the Act very seriously.

The ideal situation on town-planning appears to have taken a backseat, more particularly on public lands, the court opined.

The court said the expert panel should have adequate members to carry out a performance audit of the Act to make it more effective with the "objective of enabling the government to achieve the distant dream of slum free Mumbai as well as the other major cities in the state of Maharashtra".

 
mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / HC orders Maharashtra govt to set up panel for audit of Slum Act
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.