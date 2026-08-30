HC orders Orris MD’s release after settlement with Godrej Properties

Mumbai: A week after Orris Infrastructure MD Amit Gupta was arrested over a complaint by Godrej Properties, the two companies settled their dispute on Tuesday, prompting the Bombay High Court to order Gupta’s immediate release. The dispute concerned alleged changes to company records linked to the Godrej Air project in Gurugram, which was jointly developed by the two firms.

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A single judge bench of justice Milind Jadhav, hearing Orris Infrastructure’s petition seeking to quash the FIR, ordered Gupta’s immediate release from jail without a bond.

“In view of the Settlement Agreement between the parties, the remand of the Petitioner No.2 (Gupta) stands quashed, and he is directed to be released forthwith unconditionally,” the judge said.

The FIR was registered at Vikhroli police station on March 17, 2026, following a complaint by Godrej Properties, which alleged that Orris executives had made unauthorised changes to the statutory records of the LLP formed for the Gurugram project.

According to Godrej Properties, which claims to hold 37.5% share in the LLP, unauthorised changes were made to the LLP’s statutory records filed with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) using false documents and that its nominated partner was removed from the records without authorisation. Another person was allegedly shown as a partner in his place, the firm further alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the investigation, Gupta was arrested by Vikhroli police in Amritsar on August 17 and brought to Mumbai after a local court granted transit remand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the investigation, Gupta was arrested by Vikhroli police in Amritsar on August 17 and brought to Mumbai after a local court granted transit remand. {{/usCountry}}

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During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Amit Desai, representing Orris Infrastructure, told Justice Jadhav that the companies had reached an amicable settlement and signed the agreement that day. Desai sought Gupta’s release on the basis of the settlement.

Senior advocate Abad Ponda, appearing for Godrej Properties, confirmed the settlement and said the company had no objection to the FIR being quashed and Gupta being released.

The court accepted the submissions from both sides and ordered Gupta’s immediate release from Vikhroli police custody.

Subsequently, Gupta was released and signed the settlement agreement. The high court was then informed that the agreement had been completed, bringing the dispute between the two companies to an end.