HC raps Maharashtra govt for not setting up civil defence centres in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday rapped the state government for not setting up civil defence centres that will act as a quick response unit during natural disasters in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. The state has been asked to respond within 10 days. The court was further informed that while centres for coastal districts like Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad had already been set up, the ones in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg had not been initiated, hence the PIL sought directions to the government to do so immediately. The two districts have been ravaged by calamities in recent times.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while hearing the PIL by Sharad Raul, a retired revenue department official from Ratnagiri was informed by advocate Rakesh Bhatkar that the civil defence centres were intended to provide assistance and protection in the event of hostile attacks or natural disasters such as cyclones, earthquake, flooding, landslides among others.

Bhatkar submitted that while the six districts had been declared multi hazardous areas in 2011 and directions were issued to set up civil defence centres, the state had set up the centres in four districts only. The bench was informed that a representation seeking urgent setting up of the centres in the remaining two districts in 2018 was not responded to by the authorities hence the petitioner was constrained to approach HC.

The petition states that though the two districts were most vulnerable, by not setting up the centres which are provided for under the Civil Defence Act, 1968 the residents of the two districts were exposed to loss of property and life during natural calamities.

After hearing the submissions and perusing the petition, the court observed that had the centres been in place, the two districts Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg which witnessed several natural calamities could have provided better and timely rescue services thus saving losses. The court then directed the state home secretary to file an affidavit in reply within ten days and posted hearing of the PIL after two weeks.