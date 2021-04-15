Home / Cities / Mumbai News / HC refuses permission for congregational prayers in Juma Masjid during Ramzan
mumbai news

HC refuses permission for congregational prayers in Juma Masjid during Ramzan

Observing that the public order and safety was of paramount importance amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to the trustees of Juma Masjid in south Mumbai who had sought permission to hold congregational prayers with 50 persons five times a day in the mosque during the holy month of Ramzan
By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:20 AM IST
HT Image

Observing that the public order and safety was of paramount importance amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to the trustees of Juma Masjid in south Mumbai who had sought permission to hold congregational prayers with 50 persons five times a day in the mosque during the holy month of Ramzan.

The HC observed that while the right to follow religious practices is important, priority needed to be given to public safety during the current Covid-19 surge.

A holiday court of the division bench of justice RD Dhanuka and justice VG Bisht, while hearing a petition by the trust seeking opening of its mosque during the holy month of Ramzan for offering prayers, which was restricted as per the Maharashtra government circular dated April 13, was informed that the mosque was spread over an acre and could accommodate around 7,000 persons at a time. However, given Covid-19 restrictions, only 50 persons would be allowed at a time to offer prayers during the holy month

After hearing submissions, HC said, “Considering the prevailing situation, we cannot permit the petitioner to offer prayers at the mosque.”.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pandharpur bypolls: Supriya Sule addresses campaign rally from outside Pawar’s hospital

RSGNP shut for two weeks, forest dept halts eco-tourism activities

Maha lockdown: Inter-district travel allowed, no need for e-pass

Mumbai: CBI questions Anil Deshmukh about allegations of graft
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP