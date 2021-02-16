HC refuses to restore X-category security cover to BJP minority morcha chief

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court recently rejected petition of BJP’s Minority Morcha national president, seeking restoration of his X-category security cover.

Jamal Siddiqui had moved the court claiming that being the national president of BJP Minority Morcha, there was a constant threat to his life and property and that was why he was granted X-category police protection by the state government in 2017. But, after the government in Maharashtra changed, his security cover was withdrawn.

Additional public prosecutor TH Khan pointed out that the security cover of the petitioner was not withdrawn, but was reduced.

The division bench of justice Sunil Share and justice Avinash Gharote said, “The right to lead a secured life would never include in it any right to lead a specially secured life, unless the special need is assessed and acknowledged by the State,” said the bench.

“If the person desirous of any additional and special security is dissatisfied with decision of the State to not provide him any special or ‘X’ category security, such person can always opt for engaging private security guards for his own security at his own expenses,” said the court.