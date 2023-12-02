HC reserves order on Sadanand Kadam’s bail plea in Dapoli resorts case

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order in the bail plea of Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of Shiv Sena member of Legislative Council Anil Parab accused of money laundering and constructing illegal resorts in Dapoli in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. The single judge bench of justice MS Karnik will pronounce the order on December 4.

Earlier, a Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai had rejected Kadam’s request for bail. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March 2023 following allegations that he was involved in money laundering and had helped Anil Parab, then transport minister, construct resorts in Dapoli in violation of coastal regulation zone norms.

An investigation was initiated into the matter after the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change filed a complaint against Parab, Sai Resorts NX and Sai Konch Resorts before a magistrate court in Mumbai. Parab was accused of not only violating various provisions of the Environment Protection Act but also cheating and causing loss of government funds.

According to the ED, Parab, in connivance with Kadam, illegally acquired permission from the revenue department to build bungalows in the no-development zone and develop Sai Resorts NX, concealing all illegalities and irregularities. Kadam played a key role in all this, said agency sources, pressuring the sarpanch and gram sevak to undertake assessment of the land and show the construction as existing from an earlier date.

