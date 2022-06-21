HC seeks state’s response to petition seeking reservation for transgenders
Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to respond to a petition seeking reservations for the transgender community in the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO), which issued an advertisement on May 4 to fill up 170 posts of assistant engineers.
The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Amjad Sayed was hearing a petition filed by 30-year-old Vinayak Kashid, who is a transgender. The bench was informed that after MAHATRANSCO had issued the recruitment notice, Vinayak applied for the position.
However, while there is vertical reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and horizontal reservation for weaker sections of the society, she did not find any reservation for trans-persons. Although she belongs from the OBC category, she was not allowed to apply under the OBC quota as she is a transgender and was asked to apply under the open category.
The petition states that she tried to contact the concerned authorities of the MAHATRANSCO as the Supreme Court had already directed reservations for trans-persons. However, she moved the high court as she did not get any response from the electricity company.
She has sought directions to the authorities concerned to make reservations for trans-persons in the posts advertised by MAHATRANSCO and a stay on the recruitment process till the petition was decided.
After hearing the initial submissions, the bench issued notice to the company and the state government and directed them to respond to the petition. HC has now posted the petition for further hearing in July.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics