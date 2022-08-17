HC takes serious note of Palghar woman losing twins

Mumbai Raising concerns over the news report that a pregnant woman from Palghar lost her twin babies as she could not be taken to the hospital in time, the Bombay high court (HC) has asked the state government to take immediate action and make medical facilities accessible to expectant mothers and infants in tribal areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The HC further expressed displeasure at the failure of the state to implement its directions to alleviate the problems of tribals since 2006.

The state government informed the court that it had taken initiatives to send doctors to such areas and had also been issuing show cause notices to the doctors who failed to report for duty in the assigned areas.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Makarand Karnik was hearing the public interest litigations (PILs) filed by Dr Sadanand Burma and activist Bandya Sane when it was informed by advocate Jugal Kishore Gilda that infant mortality rate in tribal areas had continued unabated and several infant deaths had been reported in Melghat and other tribal areas in July and August.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gilda submitted that the issue was of some doctors who are appointed on contractual basis, but not reporting on duty. “Doctors are deputed in these areas, but at least 50 per cent do not turn up,” submitted Gilda.

Sane, who appeared in person, concurred with Gilda and submitted that paediatricians and other doctors do not go on regular visits due to lack of coordination among different departments. He pointed out that in 2006, while hearing a similar PIL, the HC had issued 13 directions but none of them had been implemented so far.

“Those doctors who are ready to come do not have a place to stay and are paid variable salaries. The collectors of the respective areas do not visit either and regular visits and regular funds are required to be disbursed,” submitted Sane.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He referred to the survey report by Chhering Dorje, Special Inspector General, Nagpur range and asserted that it had to be implemented for improving the condition of the people living in tribal areas.

Government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade admitted that a few doctors were not attending and assured the bench that action will be taken against them. “We are issuing them show cause notices and will remove them. We have taken several initiatives, if something more needs to be done, it will be done.”

After hearing the submissions, the bench remarked, “We read in the paper that a mother lost her twins in the womb because there was no access to hospitals. This is a story of Palghar.” The woman, who was living in a tribal area, had to be taken to a hospital which was some distance away on a makeshift palanquin because of lack of motorable road and hospitals or health centres nearby. However, before she could reach the nearest hospital, the twins died in the womb.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In reference to the Palghar incident, the bench sought to know as to what had happened regarding the directions issued by the HC in 2006. “Around 16 years have passed since the directions were issued, what is the development since then? The Dorje report has been accepted by the government, let it be implemented. If there is a specific area which has not been touched let us know,” said the bench and directed the state to come with answers and posted hearing of the PIL to September 26.