MUMBAI: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has urged the Bombay High Court to expeditiously order a third auction of the abandoned merchant vessel Sencer 1, docked in the Mumbai harbour since June, 2025.

HC urged to order third auction of cargo vessel in Mumbai harbour

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Following a high court order in May, five seafarers deployed to man the defunct cargo vessel were allowed to go home after spending ten months aboard the ship, anchored about one nautical mile in the sea, without electricity and in unhygienic conditions.

The cargo ship has already been through two unsuccessful auctions – on July 14, 2025 and October 10, 2025. The National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) had earlier filed an interim application, urging the court to relieve the men deployed on the ship, facing debilitating loneliness and inhospitable conditions on the ship unclean from disuse. When first deployed last year, the seafarers were prepared to man the ship for up to four weeks but they stayed on the vessel for ten months as its fate remained uncertain.

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{{^usCountry}} In his affidavit filed through advocate Ashish Mehta on Friday, Yogesh Jaisinghani, ship surveyor-cum-deputy director general (tech), Marine Mercantile Department, an office allied to the DGS, stated, “...having regard to the continued arrest of the vessel, the condition of the crew, and the failure of the earlier auction attempts, DGS respectfully submits that appropriate orders may be passed to ensure substitution of the manning agency and expeditious conduct of the third auction…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his affidavit filed through advocate Ashish Mehta on Friday, Yogesh Jaisinghani, ship surveyor-cum-deputy director general (tech), Marine Mercantile Department, an office allied to the DGS, stated, “...having regard to the continued arrest of the vessel, the condition of the crew, and the failure of the earlier auction attempts, DGS respectfully submits that appropriate orders may be passed to ensure substitution of the manning agency and expeditious conduct of the third auction…” {{/usCountry}}

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In 2025, the Zanzibar-flagged MV Sencer 1 was abandoned due to a legal dispute with a service supplier over unpaid claims, arrested by the high court and placed in the custody of the sheriff of Mumbai. In its June 25, 2025 order, the high court had first asked the sheriff’s office to auction the vessel. After its Indonesian crew was repatriated on June 28, 2025, the NUSI assured the court that it would provide a replacement crew at the sheriff’s expense.

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According to maritime law experts, it is standard practice to deploy at least minimal crew on an abandoned vessel to ensure that there is no untoward incident. MV Sencer 1 was in ‘cold lay-up’, which means the machinery on the vessel was not functional.

V R Maritime Services was appointed as the manning agent for the ship after its original Indonesian crew was repatriated. The agent provided a crew of two persons at a time in rotational shifts among five. After they were allowed to disembark by the court in May, another manning agent was appointed to take over deployment of crew.

The DGS had urged the court to formally discharge V R Maritime Services and permit the appointment of Amaze Maritime Services, which is currently manning the vessel. It will continue to deploy two seafarers at a time on the MV Sencer 1.

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The DGS had said it was necessary to replace the manning agent as the crew had remained on board for ten months, against the initially expected four weeks. “It has further been reported that the conditions on board are inhospitable, including the absence of electricity and extreme heat, thereby causing serious hardship and psychological distress to the seafarers,” the DGS said in its affidavit.

On June 2, HT reported how seafarers aboard the abandoned MV Sencer 1 endured months of isolation and hardship before disembarking on May 11, following a court order.

The DGS stated that it supports the sheriff’s proposal for a third auction “to prevent further deterioration of the vessel and to facilitate satisfaction of outstanding maritime claims.” Earlier, the court had sought names of entities that regularly participate in maritime auctions since the MV Sencer 1 had been through two unsuccessful rounds. The DGS, however, told the court that it “does not maintain any database of entities that regularly participate in maritime auctions, and is therefore not in a position to suggest the names of prospective auction purchasers…”