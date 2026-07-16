Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday said a tragedy like the recent waste mound collapse in Moshi, Pune district, which claimed nine lives, must not be repeated in Mumbai, while hearing petitions over pollution and public health risks linked to the Kanjurmarg landfill.

HC warns against ‘Moshi-like’ landfill tragedy in Mumbai

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“Such an incident should not happen here. There are tall garbage mounds here too,” a division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe observed, referring to the July 8 collapse in Moshi, where a waste mound gave way after heavy rain and crashed onto a processing plant, killing nine workers.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions alleging persistent foul odour, pollution, gas emissions and health hazards for residents living near the Kanjurmarg landfill.

The bench cited Indore, which was recently ranked India’s cleanest city for the eighth consecutive year, and asked why Mumbai could not achieve similar standards.

“If Indore can get the cleanest city tag, why can’t Mumbai achieve the same level of sanitation,” the judges asked, adding that improving sanitation required both administrative commitment and public cooperation. They observed that garbage strewn on roads contributes to waterlogging during the monsoon and poses health risks.

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{{^usCountry}} The court said citizens should be encouraged to segregate waste and avoid littering, and asserted increasing the fine for spitting and littering from ₹200 to ₹2,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court said citizens should be encouraged to segregate waste and avoid littering, and asserted increasing the fine for spitting and littering from ₹200 to ₹2,000. {{/usCountry}}

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It also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to instruct all ward officers to ensure that garbage lying on roads is cleared immediately.