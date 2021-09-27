Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / HC frames guidelines for POSH hearings, media coverage
mumbai news

HC frames guidelines for POSH hearings, media coverage

In the absence of any guidelines for conducting and covering proceedings of sexual harassment of women at workplace, the Bombay high court recently framed the same to ensure that the identities of the parties were not disclosed during such hearings.
By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 10:12 PM IST
The guidelines apply not only to courts and its officers but also to the parties involved as well as the media.

In the absence of any guidelines for conducting and covering proceedings of sexual harassment of women at workplace, the Bombay high court recently framed the same to ensure that the identities of the parties were not disclosed during such hearings. The guidelines apply not only to courts and its officers but also to the parties involved as well as the media.

The single judge bench of justice Gautam Patel while hearing a suit related to workplace harassment filed on behalf of the plaintiff by advocate Abha Singh against the defendants represented by senior advocate Dr Birendra Saraf, advocates Shweta Jaydev and Lancy D’Souza held that as the issue involved the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (the POSH Act) and Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Rules, 2013 (the POSH Rules), the protection of the identities of the parties was imperative.

With regards to disclosing personally identifiable information (PII), the guidelines forbid disclosure of the same in documents as well as orders and also directs the registry of the court not to retain any document that can identify the party. The orders also cannot be dictated in open court nor can be uploaded in public domain. The guidelines also restrains court officers, parties and witnesses to share any information of the proceedings or the parties to third party as the hearings would be held in-camera and in chambers thus disallowing any other person other than those involved in the case to know about the case. During hearings even court staff will not be permitted to remain present.

RELATED STORIES

The guidelines warns of contempt proceedings against errant parties who disclose details of the proceedings and states that the media has to strictly abide by the non-disclosure of identity rule. Any disclosure to media would require leave of the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mayor gives BMC 10-day deadline to fill potholes in Mumbai

Maharashtra MCA aspirants complain about CET format

Mumbai civic body holds Covid vaccination drive for women only

Thane pile-up brings traffic to a standstill
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP