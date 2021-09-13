Headless body of man found in bag in Navi Mumbai

A dismembered, headless body of an unidentified man was found in a blue plastic bag in a nullah in Vashi on Sunday afternoon.

The body was discovered after locals around APMC Market began experiencing a stench in the area since morning, following which they alerted the police. APMC police found a blue plastic bag in the nullah alongside the road from Puneet Corner to Mathadi Chowk. The bag contained two hands and body below the waist. The head and torso were not in the bag. The police have sent the body parts for autopsy to Vashi General Hospital. The police are now in search of the other body parts, for which a dog squad was called.

Prima facie, the body is suspected to be of a man in early 30s. “We are checking the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and also looking out for the remaining body parts. The investigations is on,” an officer from APMC police station said. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified person.