Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Headless body of man found in bag in Navi Mumbai
mumbai news

Headless body of man found in bag in Navi Mumbai

APMC police in Vashi found a blue plastic bag in the nullah alongside the road from Puneet Corner to Mathadi Chowk. The bag contained two hands and body below the waist
By Raina Shine
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Prima facie, the body found in Vashi , Navi Mumbai, is suspected to be of a man in early 30s. (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION)

A dismembered, headless body of an unidentified man was found in a blue plastic bag in a nullah in Vashi on Sunday afternoon.

The body was discovered after locals around APMC Market began experiencing a stench in the area since morning, following which they alerted the police. APMC police found a blue plastic bag in the nullah alongside the road from Puneet Corner to Mathadi Chowk. The bag contained two hands and body below the waist. The head and torso were not in the bag. The police have sent the body parts for autopsy to Vashi General Hospital. The police are now in search of the other body parts, for which a dog squad was called.

Prima facie, the body is suspected to be of a man in early 30s. “We are checking the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and also looking out for the remaining body parts. The investigations is on,” an officer from APMC police station said. A case of murder has been registered against unidentified person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rape survivor can terminate 29-week pregnancy: Bombay high court

Alert motorman, Vasai cop save woman’s life near Mumbai

IIT Bombay holds exams in hybrid mode; those on campus take tests offline

Sakinaka rape and murder: Political outrage continues in Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP