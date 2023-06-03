Headless body of woman found at Bhayander beach

Mumbai: A headless body of a woman, stuffed inside a travel bag, was found at the beach in Patan Bunder, Bhayander West, on Friday morning.

According to the police, a few fishermen noticed the bag on the beach and alerted the patrolling coastal police about it. “On opening the bag, we found the body of an unidentified woman, who was wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘be yourself’ and black leggings. Her torso, too, was cut in two pieces, perhaps to fit it in the travel bag,” said an officer from the Uttan Police Station.

The woman appeared to be around 24/25 years of age, the officer said, adding, “The patrolling police team searched the clothes of the woman and the bag for clues leading to the identity of her but did not find anything, except a pack of eyeshadows. The body was then sent for postmortem to the civic hospital in Bhayandar. The police officer said that there is a tattoo of “Trishul and Om” on the woman’s left arm and her wrists also had cut marks.”

An accidental death report was registered, however, the police are investigating the case, presuming it to be a murder. “We are trying to find the severed head of the woman and are also in the process of finding out the identity of the woman,” said an officer from the crime branch of the Mira-Bhayandr-Vasai-Virar police.

He said to ascertain the identity of the woman, they have sent the photos of the body parts on their departmental WhatsApp groups and are also checking the missing person’s registers across the state to ascertain if any woman in the age group and matching the description of the victim was reported missing.

