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Heatwave SOP a hllow measure: Activists

The SOPs for outdoor informal workers issued on Monday mandate regulation of working hours during heatwaves and compulsory break for workers from 12 noon till 4pm, when the heat is most intense

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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Mumbai: For gig workers like Datta Bansi Gupta, 32, the state government’s SOPs have come as a relief. A delivery worker since 2018, Gupta works 12-13 hours a day to make 2,000. But meeting this target under the intense summer afternoon sun is both arduous and hazardous.

Heatwave SOP a hllow measure: Activists

Gupta admitted he felt giddy at times. “But restaurants often do not let us wait indoors nor do they offer water. If we ask, they tell us to buy bottled water. How can we buy water for 10 or 20 when we make only 20 per delivery,” he said.

This year has been particularly bad, he said, with heatwaves sweeping across the city for several days in March. “We do not have any mediclaim or insurance, so our health issues have to be resolved by spending from our own pocket,” he rued.

The SOPs for outdoor informal workers issued on Monday mandate regulation of working hours during heatwaves and compulsory break for workers from 12 noon till 4pm, when the heat is most intense. But activists in the field of heat stress adaptation and resilience alleged the guidelines were hollow as telling informal workers who were dependent on daily wages to stay indoors would achieve little.

The study, titled ‘How Extreme Heat is Impacting India: Assessing District-level Heat Risk’, says

more than 70% districts in the country including Mumbai have seen more than five additional very warm nights per summer between 2012 and 2022 compared to the climatic baseline (1982-2011).

“With Indian cities and districts increasingly navigating complex and erratic climate patterns, the need for heat-resilient planning and governance becomes urgent,” said Vishwas Chitale, fellow at CEEW.

Additional municipal commissioner Avinash Dhakne said while urban heat management plans were in place in Mumbai, long-term solutions such as greening the city, introducing green infrastructure and avoiding glass facades for buildings needed to be explored.

 
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