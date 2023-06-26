Low-lying areas in Bhiwandi waterlogged after overnight rain

BHIWANDI : Heavy overnight rain led to waterlogging in low-lying areas of Bhiwandi in Thane district on Monday morning. The city has been witnessing continuous rain since Sunday.

Originally a power loom town, Bhiwandi has also emerged as a major warehousing hub. (HT Photo)

Among the areas that have witnessed waterlogging are the main vegetable market at Teen Batti and areas such as Shivaji Chowk, Taiyab Masjid, Khandupada, Ansar Nagar, Aampada and Padmanagar.

The Teen Batti market was closed for business due to waterlogging early in the morning. The water was eventually cleared out of the market by 10am.

“Every year, the Teen Batti vegetable market finds itself under two to three feet of water in two hours of rain. This year has been no exception. The drainage lines and nullahs have not been cleaned properly,” said Bhiwandi resident Hemant Shukla.

A small town 30km from Mumbai, Bhiwandi has been known as a power loom hub. Lately, it has also emerged as a warehousing hub as well and is home to large warehouses of some of the leading e-commerce giants such as Amazon.

