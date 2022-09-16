Heavy rain in Mumbai halts traffic as commuters suffer; Andheri subway closed

Commuters were at the receiving end of the heavy downpour on Friday morning in Mumbai as heavy rainfall slowed down traffic movement across the city.

According to traffic police, due to heavy rains several roads were waterlogged, making it difficult for vehicles to wade through.

At 9am, due to 1.5feet waterlogging, Andheri Subway was closed down for vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

It was opened again at 10am, as the water level receded.

Traffic police officers said the Andheri market traffic had to be closed due to a feet of waterlogging towards DN Nagar.

“Due to heavy rain, southbound traffic on Western Express Highway at Siba Road was also moving slowly.

Due to car breakdown at JJ Bridge, southbound vehicular movement wasaffected too. Due to vehicle breakdown, (a taxi), southbound traffic was moving at a snail’s pace on Eastern Express Highway,” said the officer.

Due to closure of the Karnak Bridge in south Mumbai, southbound vehicular movement was reported to be slow at Avtar Singh Bedi road in Wadibandar.