Mumbai may see moderate to heavy rain; mercury expected to stay below 27 degrees
- Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.
The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 27 degrees as the city may witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The weather department has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" in the city and suburbs, whereas heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places. The minimum temperature will stay around 24 degrees.
“There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57pm,” an official said.
Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days. According to civic officials, there was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally.
The residential areas of Parel and Dadar received 14 mm rainfall a day ago. The Malabar Hill and Nair Hospital areas received 19 mm rain, a civic official told PTI. In the eastern suburbs, 12 mm rainfall was recorded at the Vikhroli fire station and 11 mm at Chembur fire station during the same period, while the Malvani fire station and Chincholi fire station in the western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 20 mm rain.
Mumbai received huge rainfall in the first half of July, but the second half of the month was largely dry, which caused the temperature and humidity to rise. The rain intensity picked up around August 9, but reduced gradually over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.
With inputs from PTI
-
Haryana government making efforts to check lumpy skin disease: Union minister
The Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock, said that so far eight Haryana districts have remained unaffected by this disease. “The Union minister said the Haryana government has been making efforts to tackle this disease,” an official spokesperson said. Among the most affected districts are Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Palwal.
-
Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners
Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons who can bring more medals at international sporting events, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of 'Padak Lao Padak Badhao' to the players of the state. The CM, who was speaking at a function organised in Gurugram in honour the Birmingham Commonwealth Games medal winners, said that medal-winning players will have to prepare five-10 players like themselves.
-
2 bike-borne men snatch ₹8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal
Two miscreants have allegedly snatched Rs 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns.
-
Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.
-
UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since. It classifies the state's prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food. Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics