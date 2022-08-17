Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai may see moderate to heavy rain; mercury expected to stay below 27 degrees

Mumbai may see moderate to heavy rain; mercury expected to stay below 27 degrees

Published on Aug 17, 2022 06:52 AM IST
  • Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.
Mumbai received huge rainfall in the first half of July.(File image)
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 27 degrees as the city may witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The weather department has predicted a “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" in the city and suburbs, whereas heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places. The minimum temperature will stay around 24 degrees.

“There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57pm,” an official said.

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days. According to civic officials, there was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally.

The residential areas of Parel and Dadar received 14 mm rainfall a day ago. The Malabar Hill and Nair Hospital areas received 19 mm rain, a civic official told PTI. In the eastern suburbs, 12 mm rainfall was recorded at the Vikhroli fire station and 11 mm at Chembur fire station during the same period, while the Malvani fire station and Chincholi fire station in the western suburbs recorded 22 mm and 20 mm rain.

Mumbai received huge rainfall in the first half of July, but the second half of the month was largely dry, which caused the temperature and humidity to rise. The rain intensity picked up around August 9, but reduced gradually over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

With inputs from PTI

imd rain mumbai rains mumbai
