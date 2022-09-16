Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai rain | Massive traffic snarl as roads inundated; local trains delayed

Mumbai rain | Massive traffic snarl as roads inundated; local trains delayed

mumbai news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 11:46 AM IST

In its weather forecast, the regional IMD has predicted “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs.” There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places within the next 48 hours, it added in its Friday’s report.

Huge Traffic on Western Express Highway due to Heavy rain in Mumbai.&nbsp;(Photo by Vijay Bate.)
Huge Traffic on Western Express Highway due to Heavy rain in Mumbai. (Photo by Vijay Bate.)
ByIshika Yadav

The residents of Mumbai faced massive traffic jams yet again as heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Friday. The Western Express Highway, which connects the entire western suburban areas, was packed with vehicles.

The waterlogged roads and flooded subways only added to the commuters’ misery. Other areas too, including Andheri Subway, Aarey Road, Nashik Bhiwandi by-pass and Eastern Express Highway (EEH), faced slow traffic movement due to congestion. Meanwhile, the Mumbai local trains too were running with a delay of 15 to 20 minutes.

Subway closed due to waterlogging at Andheri in Mumbai.&nbsp;(Photo by Vijay Bate.)
Subway closed due to waterlogging at Andheri in Mumbai. (Photo by Vijay Bate.)

Mumbai may receive heavy rainfall today and tomorrow: IMD

In its subdivision-wise warning, the met department has put the coastal areas of Maharashtra on ‘orange’ alert. Mumbai, and its adjoining districts - Pune, Thane, Palghar and Raigad are on a ‘yellow’ alert. Rain warnings are segregated into four colour codes - green (no risk), yellow (low risk), orange (medium risk) and red (heavy rain).

In its weather forecast, the regional IMD has predicted “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs.” There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places within the next 48 hours, it added in its Friday’s report.

The city is expected to log a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius, whereas mercury may touch 30 degrees on the higher side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ishika Yadav

    A journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital and broadcast media, Ishika Yadav covers Indian Politics, World News and Human Interest pieces for Hindustan Times.

Topics
mumbai rains
mumbai rains

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out