Heavy rain lashes Mumbai on Tuesday, water level in lakes reach 99%

The city witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, owing to an advisory issued in the backdrop of Cyclone Gulab. Due to heavy rainfall, four Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus routes were diverted due to waterlogging in Kurla. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, maintained no major waterlogging was reported in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday had issued an orange alert for the city, in which, it expected thunderstorms and lightning along with heavy rainfall. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Wednesday and a further green alert till Saturday.

According to the BMC, the city received 67mm rainfall on Tuesday between 8am and 5pm, followed by 71mm in eastern suburbs and 65mm in western suburbs. Four BEST bus routes were diverted due to flooding on road in Kurla (West).

According to BMC officials, no major waterlogging was reported in the city apart from the above spots. Areas like Gandhi Market and Hindmata, which usually report waterlogging during heavy rainfall, did not report any flooding. Civic officials said though it rained heavily, the downpour was not continuous.

Meanwhile, the seven lakes in the city have a 99.07% water level, owing to which, Mumbai is unlikely to witness any water cuts this year. Of the seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city, four lakes — Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa and Modak Sagar — have already overflowed once this monsoon. According to BMC’s data, the livestock of water is 100% in Modak Sagar, Tulsi and Vihar, and Tansa is 99%. The seven lakes that supply water to the city are located in Mumbai as well as neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts.

Bhatsa dam in Thane which supplies 55% of the total annual water requirement of the city has 99.27% water stock, which was 99.16% last year at this time. In the case of Upper Vaitarna, the water level is 99% as of Tuesday. Last year at this time, the level was similar. Middle Vaitarna has 96% of water stock as opposed to 97% last year at this time.

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems — the Vaitarna system which supplies to the western suburbs and the island city, and Bhatsa system which supplies water to the eastern suburbs. The civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres.